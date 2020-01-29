Green Bay Superintendent finalists announced

Two finalists have been selected by the Board of Education for the Green Bay Area Public School District Superintendent.

According to the School District, the finalists include Stephen Murley and Sona Steward, Ed.D.

Murley currently serves as the Superintendent of School for the Iowa City Community School District, and has also served as the Superintendent of Schools for the Wausau School District.

Steward is currently the Executive Officer of Organizational Development for the Metro Nashville Public Schools.

The District began a search for a new Superintendent after Michelle Langenfeld announced she would be retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Both candidates will have a "Day in the district", which will be scheduled on February 19 and 20.

Click here to read Murley's resume, and here for Stewart's resume.