Green Bay St. Patrick's Day parade to feature Irish food, drink and music

The luck of the Irish will be shining on Green Bay as the city prepares to host its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Irish dancers at Green Bay's St. Patrick's Day parade. (WBAY Photo)

The parade is Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The parade starts at the CityDeck and travels to the St. Brendan's Inn party tent.

The parade features the Heritage Dance Academy Irish Dancers and the music of Blackthorne Folly.

There will also be kids crafts and face-painting in the tent at St. Brendan's.

