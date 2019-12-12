Green Bay: Snowbanks aren't for trash

As the snow continues to pile up, the City of Green Bay is reminding people not to put garbage or recycling bins or overflow trash on top of snowbanks.

The city says that creates a hazard, and if you put your trash or recycling there, the city won't pick it up.

Bins and trash should be placed in your driveway or on a shoveled area of the yard near the curb.

Overflow trash pickup is December 23 through 28.

The city says residents are only allowed four 32-gallon plastic bags for overflow trash. Larger items, like couches, mattresses and other bulk household items, need to be taken to city drop-off sites. CLICK HERE for more information from the city.