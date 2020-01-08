Green Bay, Seattle mayors celebrate rivalry with community service

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks will re-ignite Sunday with a playoff game at Lambeau Field. The mayors of the two great football cities have agreed to a friendly wager to help their communities.

It's call the Win-Win Playoff Challenge. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan have selected volunteer opportunities. After the game, Green Bay and Community Foundation employees will volunteer at Paul's Pantry. Mayor Durkan and her staff will volunteer as part of the MLK Day of Service.

There is one catch--the mayors have agreed to wear the winning team's colors during their volunteer service.

Of course, the mayors will also exchange some favorite foods and beverages. Mayor Genrich will present beer from Stillmank Brewing, cheese curds from Ron's Wisconsin Cheese and coffee from La Java Roasting House.

“Throughout the playoffs, we’ll issue Win-Win Playoff Challenges to the opposing communities, all the way to the Super Bowl,” said Mayor Genrich. “No pressure, Packers, but we want to see Green Bay’s generous spirit and our favorite colors displayed across the country this post-season!”

The Packers-Seahawks kickoff is 5:40 p.m.