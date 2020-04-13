Green Bay School District adjusts grading system amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Green Bay School Board approved an alternative way of grading students while they navigate at home learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school board approved utilizing a hybrid model for grading students 6th-12th grades at its virtual meeting on Monday.

It will allow parents and students to decide between a Pass/No Grade-COVID-19 Closure or a letter grade.

School officials say this option implements a "Do No Harm" philosophy, meaning a student will not get a lower grade then they had prior to March 13.

School officials recognize every child's situation at home is different and a Pass/No Grade COVID-19 Closure would not reflect negatively on the student.

The pass or no grade COVID-19 would go on a students official transcript to give context, but it will not be computed as part of a student's high school grade point average.

Only letter grade will be counted toward honor roll status and for tie breaking-determination for scholarships.

John Magas, associate superintendent for continuous improvement says many other districts and high education institutions are moving to this model of grading during this time.

Click here to see the official proposal from the school.

Click here to watch the school board meeting.