Green Bay School Board votes to merge Jefferson, Fort Howard schools

The Green Bay Area Public School District Board decided Monday to move ahead with consolidating Jefferson and Fort Howard elementary schools.

The board decided with a 4-3 vote after nearly three hours of community testimony and discussion.

The changes would be effective starting with the 2020-2021 school year.

The district has been weighing the option to consolidate the two schools since this summer but only put it out for public comment in late September.

The district would like to use about $2.9 million in federal funding to convert Jefferson Elementary School into a Head Start facility for the west side of the city.

A couple of current and former Jefferson School staff spoke in opposition to consolidation, saying there was not enough community input and confusion about data that have been presented by the district.

"Jefferson staff members have felt some of the data being provided to them has been presented out of the context to suit the district’s efforts in consolidating Jefferson with Fort Howard," said Jennifer Woldt, a former teacher at Jefferson Elementary School.

She also cited a number of other concerns with transportation and safety of kids walking to and from Fort Howard School.

"I’ve heard from people who are sitting in this room, who have said to me, 'I understand, I understand why this conversation is being held,'" said Superintendent Michelle Langenfeld about the feedback she has received.

"They’re not saying that 'I like it,' nor are they saying 'I accept it,' but they saying 'I understand where the district is at and where the opportunities could be moving forward,'" said Langenfeld.

Kids from Jefferson will go to Fort Howard and the Jefferson building would be used for a Head Start program, pending approvals from the federal government.

Building and operations costs would be covered by federal grant money, but the opportunity to take advantage of that money is set to expire in June of 2020.

District officials say they could be considered for an extension and are confident that will happen, but were waiting on the board to vote on the consolidation.

After Monday's vote, district officials will be able to move forward with plans to renovate Jefferson School.

Several amendments were made by Board Vice President Andrew Becker, which include:

Ensuring staff at Jefferson would have the same hours and pay with the consolidation

At a minimum, hub busing will be offered with no specified end date

Any construction wait until the end of the school year with the exception of parking lots

Make sure there are at least 2.5 full-time equivalent school counselors and social workers at the school

Administration has pointed to declining enrollment at Jefferson and cutting costs as reasons for the consolidation.

Enrollment at Jefferson Elementary this year is 115 students, according to numbers provided by the district. Fort Howard has 183 students and Elmore has 275.

