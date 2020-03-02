Green Bay School Board to discuss adding District Investigator position

The Green Bay School District's Board of education will be discussing about adding a new position to help with school investigations Monday evening.

The district has proposed adding a "District Investigator" position.

"It's really important we consider ways we can be responsive, and provide an impartial, unbiased and really fair and efficient process to look into allegations," says Theresa Willems, the Exec. Director of Human Resources with the Green Bay Area Public School District.

"From the information we have, the current cultural and legislative climate we have had and the experience we have had over last several years, where we've had a large increase in harassment concerns, bullying concerns. We want to be responsive to our students and staff and make sure we are providing and continue to provide a safe environment," Willems added.

To date, Willems says she has been part of 88 investigations this school year, 22 allegations of harassment, discrimination and bullying.

"This year alone, we've already had 45 investigations initiated where in previous years, there were 58 or 59, so we do have data points there that will be we'll be sharing with the board," says Willems.

The Board will then be able to ask questions, talk salary and other possible job requirements, with the main focus being to conduct workplace and school-based investigations of a confidential and sensitive nature.

Willems says this position isn't in response to any one specific incident, despite past safety and violence concerns at Washington Middle School, as well as the current investigation into a former Green Bay Southwest High School counselor charged with recording students and staff in a bathroom.

Instead, she says it's a proactive response.

"This position is really again to be responsive and make sure that we're providing a fair, impartial timely response to concerns that have been expressed under Title Seven or under Title Nine that need to be investigated," says Willems.

If the Board decides to move forward with the position, it will be officially voted on at next Monday's meeting.

The Board is expected to discuss the position at the meeting held tonight.

