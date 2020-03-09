Green Bay School Board member says investigation an attempt to silence her

A third-party investigation alleges a Green Bay school board member violated board policy on several occasions, according to a document obtained by Action 2 News. However, the board member says the investigation is an attempted to silence her.

The focus of the investigation is Rhonda Sitnikau. In October 2019, the Green Bay Area School District Board retained an outside investigator to look into allegations that Sitnikau "engaged in conduct unbecoming a Board member."

The findings from investigator Eileen A. Browlee of Boardman & Clark LLP were released March 6. The board says 10 people were interviewed and the investigator viewed "hundreds of emails and Facebook posts and the videos of portions of 12 Board meetings."

The report states Sitnikau declined an interview because she was not provided with specific complaints ahead of the interview. "She viewed this as a violation of due process rights," reads the report.

Sitnikau was appointed to the board in October 2017 and elected to a three-year term in 2018.

Sitnikau released a statement Monday on her Facebook page. (We've posted the full text below.)

"I am deeply frustrated and disgusted with this abuse of power and tax dollars," Sitnikau says. "With this investigative mechanism, it is my belief that thousands of dollars were being used to mischaracterize, villainize, and silence me."

According to a document obtained by Action 2 News, the cost of the investigation totaled $9,505.13.

These are the allegations of policy violations listed in the report:

#1 - "On three separate occasions, Ms. Sitnikau received complaints form parents or staff members. In none of those cases did Ms. Sitnikau forward the complaints to or consult with the Superintendent regarding those complaints."

The district says it violates Policy 161.

#2 - "On numerous occasions, Ms. Sitnikau has demanded to be provided with information, documents and other materials, which distracts staff from other obligations. Requests have come in the form of texts and emails during working hours, in the evening and on the weekends to a number of different staff members. The repeated demands for information and documentation, many of which were not directed through the appropriate Department administrator, violated Board Policies 161 and 165."

#3 - "Rather than attempting to build relationships with administrative staff, Ms. Sitnikau bullies them."

The report states Sitnikau "taunts administrators" during board meetings and uses Facebook to misrepresent statements or actions.

The report states this violates Board Policies 165 and 512.

#4 - "Ms. Sitnikau has failed to avoid conflicts of interest by representing individuals in matters in which other staff are interested parties or otherwise involved. This activity, including alleged investigations and direct advocacy in employment matters, violates Board Policies 161 and 165.1."

#5 - "Ms. Sitnikau made disparaging comments to teacher union leadership about their executive director."

The investigation says that's a violation of Board Policy 165 and of Wisconsin Statute 111.70(3)(a)2.

#6 - "Ms. Sitnikau has been absent from or has left meetings when confronted with issues of harassment, bullying or matters for which she declines to be responsible. Ms. Sitnikau was the only Board member who failed to attend or later watch the harassment/bullying training provided by the District's liability insurer for the entire Board as part of its loss avoidance training. She left two School Board meetings at which the issue of harassment/bullying was to be addressed. Ms. Sitnikau chose not to participate in this investigation. Ms. Sitnikau also refused to participate in the evaluation of the Superintendent, choosing instead to issue a press release. These actions violate Board Policies 165 and 225."

Here is Sitnikau's full statement in response to the investigation:

"My statement on the Investigation: You may have learned today that a third-party investigator from Madison was hired back in October to conduct an “investigation” of me. I became aware of this in early October when told off the record by a board member. I was never given any formal notice of the investigation that was going to be conducted. I proceeded to reach out to the GBAPS District as well as Brenda Warren (board president) and Andrew Becker (vice president) for clarification. I went to great lengths to find out specifically what I was being accused of; even doing an open records request back in November. To this day, I have no knowledge of the specific accusations. Under the guise of legal advice, it was suggested that I do not participate in a 2 hour deposition/interview without knowledge of the specific accusations. There are various public records (emails) available to demonstrate how I was seeking information related to specific accusations used to create a report including an open records request and response. To reiterate, I have received nothing. ￼The report itself doesn’t have any supportive documents to clarify the findings. ￼￼As far as I’m aware, the Board of Education￼ never received any supportive documents either. ￼It is amazing to me that an investigation of an elected official can be done in such a covert way￼ with zero transparency. From the first day that I started serving on the school board, I was committed to asking the questions necessary and seeking answers in the best interests of all kids and the GBAPS community. The job of an elected school board member works within several state statutes. I am and will continue to be committed to those statutory duties. At a time where we are closing schools and scrambling to find supplies for teachers, I am deeply frustrated and disgusted with this abuse of power and tax dollars. With this investigative mechanism, ￼it is my belief that thousands of dollars were being used to mischaracterize, villainize, and silence me. I am not the victim here, our kids and community deserve better."

The investigation report lists several recommendations, including holding a review of district policies.

