Green Bay School Board looking for leadership skills in future superintendent

For the past eight years, Dr. Michelle Langenfeld has walked through many halls in the Green Bay Area Public School District as Superintendent of Schools and Learning.

But with her retirement approaching at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, it's time for a new superintendent.

"We're very thankful for her service to our district, but this gives us an opportunity to have a new voice and a new face leading the district forward,” School Board Trustee Eric Vanden Heuvel said.

Out of 25 applicants, the Board of Education narrowed its selection to two finalists, Sonia Stewart and Stephen Murley.

"The number one thing we're looking for is someone who's passionate about kids and after that it's someone who's been able to demonstrate leadership,” Vanden Heuvel said.

Vanden Heuvel said the board is also looking for someone who can also close the opportunity gaps.

"Making sure that all of our children have the chance to be successful and identifying areas that we're struggling in and move us forward,” said Vanden Heuvel.

All seven board members will vote and make their decision on the superintendent selection after both candidates visit Green Bay.

The public will be able to talk to the candidates on February 19th and 20th.

Those are the days the candidates will be in town for a “Day in the District.”

Guest will be able to leave notes with their input.

More information can be found on the district’s website as the process unfolds.

