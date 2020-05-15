Green Bay Saturday Farmers Market to open with safety precautions

The Saturday Farmers Market in downtown Green Bay returns June 6, with some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Farmers Markets are considered essential business because they are a food resource.

Due to the pandemic, there will be hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers for vendors and customers to use.

Signs will be posted reminding everyone to keep a safe distance from each other.

Vendors will be spread apart.

There will not be live music, prepared food, food samples or arts and crafts vendors.

"Just trying to create a way that those vendors can interact with the community. We completely understand that the market is very important to these vendors' livelihood, so we're going to do everything we can to connect them with our community so that our community support these vendors that they've come to know and love through the Saturday Farmers Market," says Kathryn Kroll, Marketing Director, Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

