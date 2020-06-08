Green Bay Salvation Army receives donation from Rotary Club

A grant and personal club donations have allowed the Green Bay Rotary Club to make a donation to the area Salvation Army for COVID-19 relief.

According to the Rotary Club, the club received a $750 grant from the Rotary District, and local club members donated an additional $1,325 for a combined total donation of $2,075.

18 clubs in Rotary District 6220, which covers Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, have each received $750 grants from the District to address COVID-19 in their community.

The amount of grants given to Rotary Clubs for COVID-19 relief throughout the district equals $13,500.