Green Bay Restaurant Week pushed back to September

Green Bay Restaurant Week has been pushed back to September.

The annual celebration of local restaurants was scheduled for July. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and safety rules for restaurants, the eighth annual event has been pushed back to September 10-17.

Current state guidelines suggest restaurants operate at 50 percent capacity and keep tables six feet apart. That would limit what restaurants could do during the popular Restaurant Week deals.

In 2019, restaurants sold 53,000 meals in eight days, according to the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau. That's an economic impact of $2.6 million.

“Our hope is that by delaying for a few months, we will allow the time needed for restaurants to adapt their day-to-day operations with changes that COVID-19 brought, and for diners to have confidence to experience dining out again,” says Brenda Krainik, marketing director at the Greater Green Bay CVB.

Sponsorships are available. New businesses are welcome.

CLICK HERE for more information on Restaurant Week.