Green Bay Redevelopment Authority approves plan to spend CARES Act funding

The City of Green Bay will be getting a little over half a million dollars from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

(WBAY file photo)

On Tuesday, the Redevelopment Authority approved a plan on how to allocate the funds.

The city is set to receive $595,446. City leaders have divided that money into three different categories: administration, public service activities and urgent needs related to COVID-19.

“Really, trying to look for gaps with individuals and businesses who maybe really haven't been helped yet,” said Development Director Kevin Vonck.

Vonck says the idea is to provide funds to organizations already helping those impacted by the pandemic.

Those urgent needs have been identified as homeless assistance programs, which are set to receive $80,000.

Direct assistance to the community development revolving loan program and essential and front-line workers would receive $100,000 each.

The city is also planning to allocate $136,000 to create a Green Bay Conservation Crops.

“Providing some short term employment opportunities to individuals who don't have work or may have been laid off to help with some city projects,” said Vonck.

About $59,000 would go to city administration to off-set COVID-19 related expenses and $120,000 would help business improvement district programs, meaning events.

“Doing events in a pandemic or post pandemic is going to be very different and so how could we look at ways of offsetting logistics, doing a different type of event or more spread out event,” said Vonck.

The plan heads to the city council for approval next week.

City leaders are not sure when the funds would be distributed.

