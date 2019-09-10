Green Bay RDA supports redeveloping Pulliam power plant site

Tuesday afternoon, the Green Bay Redevelopment Authority showed its support to redevelop Wisconsin Public Service's Pulliam plant site.

The site is slated to be the new location for the C. Reiss Coal Company, which will move the coal piles from downtown Green Bay.

The city is seeking a $1.5 million state grant to hire a consultant to study the site of the coal-powered WPS plant for redevelopment.

Adlerman Brian Johnson pushed the Redevelopment Authority to approval the resolution of support so the city council can take up the issue at its meeting next week.

Johnson says state legislators are expected to have a hearing on the grant funds later this month.