Green Bay Police warn of solicitors posing as homeless charity

Green Bay Police say they've received reports of people going door-to-door collecting money for a homeless charity drive that doesn't exist.

Officers say it's best to not donate to a solicitor who comes to your door. Same goes with people who call and claim to be part of a charity.

"If you are interested in supporting the cause, give yourself some time to research the charity and be sure your money is sent to the correct address. Keep in mind scammers will use similar names/logos to real organizations to appear legitimate," reads a Facebook post by Green Bay Police.

