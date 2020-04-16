Green Bay Police seek graffiti suspects tagging "COVID is a lie"

Green Bay Police are investigating what they call an "influx of graffiti" complaints in the city.

Some of the graffiti reads "COVID is a lie." That's a reference to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since March 18, officers have received 32 complaints about graffiti. It's been found on homes, businesses, churches and parking lots.

Twelve of those complaints were made during a 24-hour period from March 14-15.

The damage is citywide.

Police say they are looking for patterns that will help them find the suspects. They believe multiple people are involved

"This alarming trend is increasing and we need the communities help in identifying the suspects responsible for this crime," reads a statement from Green Bay Police.

If you have information, call police at 920-448-3208.

To remain anonymous, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at

(920) 432-7867. You may be eligible for a reward.