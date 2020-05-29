Green Bay Police say 'slow down' after truck hits squad

A teen driver crashed into a Green Bay Police squad Thursday as it was stopped on an off ramp from Highway 54/57.

The collision happened at about 5:35 p.m.

The police SUV was stopped to help at the scene of a separate crash when a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male rear-ended the squad.

"The driver stated he was unable to see the police vehicle initially. When the driver realized the police vehicle was stopped for an emergency, he began braking and ultimately lost control on the wet roadway causing the crash," reads a statement from Green Bay Police.

The squad's emergency lights were on.

The road was wet from rain.

The teen was not hurt in the crash. No one was in the police squad at the time. No officers were hurt.

Both the truck and squad sustained significant damage.

"This avoidable situation is an unfortunate reminder of the need to travel at safe speeds, especially during times of bad weather or unsafe road conditions," reads the statement from Green Bay Police.