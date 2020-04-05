Green Bay Police: Patrol officer tests positive for COVID-19

Officials with the Green Bay Police Department say one of their own has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to police, the department was notified late in the day Saturday, April 4th, that one of the patrol officers had tested positive.

Officials say the officer who tested positive hasn't been at work since March 29th, and is currently recovering.

The Brown County Health Department will be doing a virus trace investigation to see if anyone who had contact with the officer in the community, as well as other members of the department, would need further testing.

At this time, police say the department is working with the Emergency Operations Center and local health departments to make sure other officers and community members are taken care of.

Although the name of the officer wasn't released, Police Chief Andrew Smith identified the officer as a male, saying "The entire Police Department was devastated to hear that one of our colleagues was found to have COVID-19 virus. All of our Green Bay Police Department members are supporting him and praying for him and his family."