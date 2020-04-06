Green Bay Police make arrest in Traeger St Homicide

Green Bay Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 73-year-old man on Traeger St.

Police say they have arrested Andres Garcia-Saenz, 22. The department is requesting charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Burglary.

On March 17, police were called to perform a welfare check at a home in the 1400 block of Traeger St. Officers located the body of 73-year-old Douglas Campbell.

Investigators said someone had made entry into the home.

On April 3, the Green Bay SWAT team executed a search warrant at a location in the 800 block of Christiana St. That's where they arrested Garcia-Saenz.

Police did not release information about a possible motive.

"This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time. We thank you for your understanding," reads a statement from police.

If you have any information about the investigation, call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP.