Green Bay Police looking for woman last seen in April

Green Bay Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen months ago.

Alycia Lillis, 37, was last seen April 6, 2020, in Bellevue.

Police say Lillis was known to be living out of her vehicle in the Green Bay area. There was no additional information released about her disappearance.

ALYCIA LILLIS DESCRIPTION

--White female

--37-years-old

--5'07"

--180 pounds

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION

--2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer

--Dark gray or blue in color

--Wisconsin registration 377XGW

If you have information about Alycia Lillis, call police at 920-448-3208.

