Green Bay Police looking for dog that bit child on west side

Green Bay Police are looking for a dog that bit a child on the city's west side.

It happened Aug. 24, sometime between 3:50 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., in the 1100 block of Kellogg St.

Police say a child asked permission to pet two leashed dogs being walked by a middle aged white woman. One dog is about 150 pounds and the other dog is about 50 pounds, police say. Both dogs are described as black.

The child was petting the larger dog when the smaller dog jumped up and bit the child.

The owner told the child that both dogs were up-to-date on shots. She left the scene.

Police say dog owners are required to contact police or provide rabies vaccine verification.

Police are asking the owner to contact Green Bay Humane Officer Mallory Meves at 920-448-3200 #0113.