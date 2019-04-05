Police: Driver in Velp Ave crash has life-threatening injuries

Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the 1200 block of Velp Ave due to a serious crash.

Police tell Action 2 News that a car and a pickup truck were involved in a head-on collision.

The driver of the car has life-threatening injuries, police say.

A crash reconstruction team is conducting an investigation and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

The department says drivers will run into road closures in the area. They recommend using Dousman St or I-43 as alternate routes.