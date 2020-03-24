Green Bay Police investigating homicide on east side

Green Bay Police are investigating a homicide on Green Bay's east side.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the scene on Imperial Lane. Crime scene tape is blocking a driveway of an apartment building.

Police tell Action 2 News that there are signs of foul play and the crime is being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not release information on the victim. There's no word right now on the age or gender of the victim.

