Green Bay Police investigating homicide on city's west side

Green Bay Police are investigating a homicide on the city's west side.

The scene is located in the 1400 block of Traeger St.

Green Bay Police say there are no suspects in custody, but they do not believe the public is in danger.

On March 17, officers were called to perform a welfare check on a man who lives in the neighborhood. Officers found that someone had made entry into the home.

A man was found dead inside the residence.

Investigators and the department's forensic unit responded to the scene.

Green Bay Police tell Action 2 News they are following up on leads.

If you have information, call 920-448-3208.

Officers were called to the address at about 6:19 p.m. Tuesday.

