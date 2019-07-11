Green Bay Police investigating death of dog left in hot car for hours

A 55-year-old woman is facing a felony animal mistreatment charge after she allegedly left a dog locked inside a hot vehicle in the Lambeau Field parking lot.

Green Bay Police were called to the parking lot outside the Packers Pro Shop at about 12:36 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the golden retriever had been locked in a hot vehicle for about three hours. The windows were rolled up.

The dog was taken to a local animal hospital where it was pronounced dead.

A 55-year-old Lawrence woman is facing a felony charge of mistreatment of animals causing death. The woman is not in custody at this time. Police are not releasing her name until formal charges are filed by the district attorney's office.

Police urge dog owners to leave their animals at home rather than keeping them in a vehicle for an extended period of time. The ASPCA says temperatures inside a vehicle can reach up to 20 degrees warmer than the temperature outside.

The ASPCA says on an 85 degree day, it takes 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach 102 degrees. It takes just 30 minutes for a car to reach 120 degrees.

Temperatures hovered around 80 degrees in Green Bay Thursday afternoon.

Wisconsin has a state law that protects citizens from breaking a window to rescue an animal or person.

