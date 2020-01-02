Green Bay Police investigate west side shooting

Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on Green Bay west's side.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the report of gunshots in the 1300 block of Lacount Rd. Police found shell casings in the area.

There were no reports of injuries.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public," reads a statement from Green Bay Police.

If you have information, call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208 and reference report 20-200032.

To remain anonymous, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.

