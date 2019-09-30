Green Bay Police investigate east side shooting

Green Bay Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting on the city's east side.

A victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police tell Action 2 News.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 900 block of St. George St.

Investigators say a man shot another man.

At about 10:11 p.m., neighbors heard gunshots and called 911.

The suspect remains on the loose. Police did not release a description of that man.

The shooter and the victim know each other and were involved in a dispute, police say.

"The suspect and the victim are acquaintances and familiar with each other. While the suspect is not in custody and he is believed to be in possession of a firearm, we believe this was a targeted incident and the public is not in danger," reads a statement from Green Bay Police.

If you have information, call police.

The 900 block of St. George St was the site of a drive-by shooting in March. A home in the neighborhood sustained damage from gunfire, police say. Officers said they did not believe it to be a random shooting. It's unknown if these crimes are connected.

