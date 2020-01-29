Green Bay Police identify Southwest students in bathroom surveillance videos

Green Bay Police have identified current Southwest High School students as victims in bathroom surveillance video allegedly recorded by a former school counselor.

The Green Bay Area Public School District sent a letter to Southwest staff and families this week informing them of the discovery.

The district says they do not know the identities of the victims at this time.

Here's the full letter obtained by Action 2 News:

Dear Southwest Staff & Families:

We regret to inform you that last night District administration learned that the Green Bay Police Department has identified current Southwest students among the victims videotaped by former school counselor Todd Naze.

As previously shared, due to the volume of evidence collected, we anticipate that the investigation will continue for an extended period of time. To protect both the privacy of the victims and the integrity of the investigation, no specific information about identified victims has been released by the Green Bay Police Department to the District. To be clear, District staff do not know the identities of the victims.

If you believe you may be a victim, and you have not been contacted by the police department, please fill out this form, and the police will call you if they require more information.

While we do not know who the victims are, we do want to make sure that we are supporting everyone during this difficult time. Today, we will have additional student services staff at Southwest High School, and will continue to be responsive to student and staff needs in the coming weeks and months.

Former Southwest counselor Todd Naze has been charged with 16 counts in the case.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Brown County prosecutors said video and photos of staffers in the bathroom were found on a hard drive owned by Todd Naze.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows investigators found 28 videos from 2017 and 2018, plus 233 still images taken from those videos.

They identified 15 victims, including one who was a 17-year-old student at the time, adding, "It is very obvious that these females have no idea that they are being secretly recorded in this private setting, a single toilet bathroom."

Prosecutors say Naze hid an iPod in a desk that was in the women's bathroom.

"He said he only kept the videos of females he was mad at," says Kimberly Hardtke, Assistant District Attorney. "He said they were never uploaded to the cloud and he never shared any of the video."

Naze is free on a $50,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.