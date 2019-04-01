Green Bay Police help people facing homelessness find resources

About 500 homeless people are served by housing programs in Brown County per month according to leaders of the Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition.

Now there is a collaborative effort to connect those who are not being served by those programs.

The Homeless Outreach Team, also known as "H.O.T.," is a collaborative effort between the Green Bay Police Department and the Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition.

It's a boots on the ground effort to help people exactly where they are.

“We're excited about it because it means on the spot street outreach and that is meeting people where they are geographically, philosophically and emotionally,” said Paul VanHandel, community police officer for the Green Bay Police Department.

Bringing in the police department to help connect people struggling with homelessness was a no-brainier for the coalition.

“Homeless shelters are here, are established in the community, they're doing fantastic work; but believe it or not, the police run into people every week who just don't have any idea that they're there,” said VanHandel.

That's where officers can step in, talk to people and help them get the care they need.

“As we know, the police are the first line of defense for a lot of our community. So being able to bring them into a lot of these conversations has helped us be able to broaden the group of folks we're able to serve and be able to address the needs of folks,” said Zach Chartrand, coordinated entry specialist for the Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition.

While the coalition has had targeted outreach efforts to reach this community's most vulnerable, HOT is about being consistent.

“Being able to build trust and rapport is one of the fundamental -- if not the fundamental -- piece to the homeless outreach team,” said Chartrand.

So far they’ve seen success.

“We have probably, within a matter of hours, have put people in touch with resources and gotten them off the street and this is just in the first month or so of us being in operation,” said VanHandel.

Generally police departments run their own homeless outreach team, but police say this effort is unique in the fact that they are partnering with other community organizations.

The police department has three officers dedicated to homeless outreach.

Contact a homeless shelter

St. John's Homeless Shelter

Becky Larson

920-401-7050

blarson@sjehs.org

New Community Shelter

Jordan Lungstrom

jordanl@newcommunityshelter.org

Contact an Officer:

Officer Paul VanHandel,

(920) 448-3143 ext 3

paulva@greenbaywi.gov

Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition:

Zach Chartrand, Coordinated Entry Specialist

(916) 300-7478

Zachchartrand@freedomhouseministries.org