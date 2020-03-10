Green Bay Police have extra patrols in school zones Tuesday

Green Bay Police will be monitoring school zones Tuesday as part of the "Slow Down Green Bay" initiative.

Additional patrols will be at schools on the west side and the east side.

Here's where you'll see them:

WEST SIDE: Southwest High, Franklin Middle, Lincoln Elementary and MacArthur Elementary.

EAST SIDE: Washington Middle, Nicolet Elementary and Danz Elementary.

Green Bay Police say the mayor's office and city council also receive complaints about traffic violations in the city.

"Based on what we were hearing, what we know to be true, which is traffic complaints is the number one complaint coming into the police department, we've essentially doubled our traffic enforcement unit," says Lt. Brad Strouf, Green Bay Police Department. "We've gone from two officers that are assigned full time to traffic duty, to about four--which doesn't sound like a huge increase, but it has increased our ability to do different types of deployments."

Officers will also be looking for violations in residential areas.

The department says it's not an effort to hand out tickets. It's about education for drivers and safety.

"The beauty of this is not only that we're making the traffic stops, hopefully preventing something bad from happening, but we're also sending a message, that we're here, and by seeing the presence of the police it will act as deterrent," says Strouf.