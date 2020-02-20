Green Bay Police arrest two kids for stealing pizza delivery car

Green Bay Police say they're nothing an "alarming trend" of young people stealing vehicles in the city.

On Feb. 19, a 12-year-old took off in a pizza delivery car that was left running and unattended at a hotel in the city. It happened at about 7:24 p.m.

At about 12:12 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Shea Ave. The child drove the car into a ditch in the neighborhood and knocked on a door for help.

The 12-year-old was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. Police are recommending the case to juvenile intake.

The passenger, a 14-year-old, was identified as a suspect in four other vehicle thefts in Green Bay.

Green Bay Police say they've investigated 20 auto thefts so far this year--up from 19 in 2019.

The five year average of auto thefts has increased 59 percent.

Police released this statement: "This is another example of how this theft could have been avoided if the car was not left running and unattended. The more alarming fact, is the age of the suspects committing these crimes is concerning for all residents. We need your help!"