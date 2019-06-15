Green Bay Police are investigating a dog bite to a baby

A baby was bitten by a dog Saturday afternoon, and police are asking the public for help finding the dog and its owner.

On Saturday around 3 p.m., a one year old was outside on the corner of Shawano Avenue and Cleveland Street when a dog bit the child.

The child has minor injuries, but Police would still like to find the dog in order to properly identify if the dog was treated for rabies and other diseases.

The dog was described to be brown and medium with a long tail.

If you have any information regarding this information, you are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208, reference case 19-213703. You may be eligible for a reward.

If you want to be anonymous, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867. Or go to their website at www.432stop.com.