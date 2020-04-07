Green Bay Police address Whitney Park incident amid Safer at Home violations

The Green Bay Police Department says it has been taking complaints about people violating the governor's "Safer At Home" order amid the coronavirus outbreak. One of those complaints ended with a juvenile being placed in handcuffs and escorted home.

Video has been shared on social media with allegations that officers were too rough with the juvenile. The department says it wants to "correct some misinformation about the incident, and help educate the community."

On Monday, at about 6:49 p.m., officers received a report of some juveniles "walking in the street and being verbally abusive." Police responded to the area and found the kids playing basketball at Whitney Park. Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order prohibits the following: "Individuals may not engage in team or contact sports such as by way of example and without limitation, basketball, ultimate frisbee, soccer, or

football, as these activities do not comply with Social Distancing

Requirements."

The department released this statement Tuesday:

"The officer and a police supervisor who was at the scene verbally explained that the juveniles were in violation, and requested that they leave the basketball courts. They refused. The officers issued a direct and lawful order for the juveniles to leave and one juvenile adamantly refused to comply to the lawful order. Since he refused to voluntarily comply, the officers took hold of the juvenile's arm to escort him from the basketball court. NOTE: This very common as the officers were trying to physically escort the juvenile as their verbal requests and orders to achieve compliance to the law failed. In response, the juvenile thrashed his body in an apparent attempt to avoid being placed in handcuffs. Based on his uncooperative and physical behavior, our officers used the basketball hoop stand to stabilize him so they could put handcuffs on him with the goal of getting the juvenile to calm down without the risk of injury. Subsequently, Officers lawfully detained him and transported the him home. He was turned over to his mother with a verbal warning and no other enforcement action was taken. Officers notified the parent that these actions were taken because her son was in violation of the Governor’s order and refused to comply with lawful directions from the officers."

The department says officers continue to take complaints about people getting together in groups in parks, which violates the Safer at Home order. The department says Colburn Park has been a problem area.

"We need the parents' help in having these conversations with their children. We just want compliance and we will continue to educate all residents daily t o help prevent everyone from getting sick. Thank you for your help and time," reads a statement from the department.