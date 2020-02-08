Green Bay Police: Man falls through ice of East River

Police say a man fell through the ice of the East River early Saturday morning.

Officers and firefighters were called to an area near the intersection of Main St. and N. Roosevelt St. just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a man falling through and calling for help.

When police arrived, they found a hole in the ice with footprints leading up to the hole, but no footprints leading from the hole.

Authorities used boats and other equipment to search and to also break up the ice, but were unable to find anyone under the ice.

Officials say he may have traveled downstream.

Police say the man's name is unknown.

If you have information about the incident, or know someone who is missing and may have been traveling by foot in the area, you're asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208.