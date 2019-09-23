Green Bay Police Chief denies "unfounded rumor" he's taking Milwaukee job

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith is denying a report that he's set to take a position as Milwaukee Police Chief.

A report surfaced Monday morning on News/Talk 1130 WISN radio that Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was set to replace Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales with Smith.

The report sites "sources" that say Smith was in Milwaukee touring the police department and meeting with "assorted personnel."

Chief Smith says that's not true. He took to Facebook to address what he called a "fabricated and unfounded rumor."

"Despite recent news reports and unfounded rumors, I have neither applied for the Chief of Police position in Milwaukee, nor spoken to any officials in Milwaukee. I have great respect for Milwaukee Police Chief Al Morales. The rumors of me applying or being considered for the Chief of Police in Milwaukee are completely false.

"This is nothing more than a fabricated and unfounded rumor. I have never toured the police HQ in Milwaukee, and never met with the Mayor. My family and I love being here in Green Bay. I am proud to be the Chief here in Green Bay and have no plans to leave."

