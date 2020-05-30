Green Bay Police Chief addresses local concerns amid national protests

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith addressed the community after protests break out across the country in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

As we’ve reported Floyd died while in Minnesota police custody earlier this week. Chief Smith posted a video on the department’s Facebook page and YouTube account.

Chief Smith said he understands there's a lot of outrage and fear across the country and even here in our area.

“When I saw that videotape honestly, I was devastated, I couldn't believe what I was seeing on the video and I was physically sickened by the actions that I saw that resulted in the killing of Mr. Floyd,” said Chief Smith.

Chief Smith said officers have gone through plenty of training on this issue including a refresher on use of force. He said officers are trained in de-escalation as well as constitutional policing. He said officers have also taken courses from a professor at U-W Green Bay Doctor Derek Jeffreys, author of ‘America's Jails: The Search for Human Dignity in an Age of Mass Incarceration.’

Chief Smith said the department has started to schedule out some community meetings to talk about this issue and answer any questions people may have about what the Green Bay Police Department has done to avoid an incident like what happened in Minnesota. He said those will be posted on the Green Bay Police Department's Facebook page.

