Green Bay Phoenix Hall of Famer arrested on child porn charges

A star of local sports is facing charges of possessing child pornography.

Bryan Boettcher is in the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Hall of Fame for playing basketball for the men's Phoenix in the 1970s.

Tuesday, Boettcher, 63, was charged with five counts of possessing child pornography showing a minor "engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

The criminal complaint says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted Brown County law enforcement that Microsoft's Bing Images flagged an image uploaded in February as child pornography and images of children were downloaded by an internet account. Investigators traced the account to Boettcher's home in Suamico.

A search warrant was issued Monday, and according to the criminal complaint, investigators found at least four images of naked, prepubescent girls on Boettcher's computer.

Boettcher admitted to investigators he looks at pornography but said he searches for older adults or teens. He said sometimes child pornography came up in those searches but he denied downloading them.

Each charge carries up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.