Green Bay Parenting Expo is March 24

One of the largest parenting expos in Wisconsin will be held at KI Convention Center.

The Green Bay Parenting Expo is Sunday, March 24. Hours are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The expo started with a focus on babies, but it now has expanded to include information on older children.

More than one-thousand vendors will be there. Events include car seat training, and parenting seminars.

"There is a non-profit that talks about loss, so whether it's miscarriage or a baby born sleeping," says Emily Jacobson/Organizer, Green Bay Parenting Expo. "There are different organizations out there, and as it grows, we will get them there as well. But we will have car seat technicians there that you can learn about that. It really is an ever-evolving expo, and we hope that it just keeps growing every year."

There will be a collection for Diaper Green Bay. It's a charity that collects diapers for families in need.