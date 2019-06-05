Green Bay Packers to play preseason game in Canada

Oh Canada! The Green Bay Packers will play a preseason game in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Packers will face off against the Oakland Raiders at IG Field on Thursday, Aug. 22. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Raiders worked with On Ice Entertainment to make Winnipeg the host site of the game.

“I want to especially thank the Oakland Raiders for the opportunity and their trust as well as the Green Bay Packers and the NFL,” said John Graham, President of On Ice Entertainment.

IG Field is home to the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The stadium has 33,000 seats.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

