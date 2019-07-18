Green Bay, Packers offer free Metro bus rides

Downtown Green Bay will be connected to Lambeau Field and the Titletown District by two new bus lines that will be free for riders year-round.

Green Bay Metro Transit introduces two new, free bus routes "Green" (8) and "Gold" (9) between downtown and the Lambeau Field area six days a week (WBAY photo)

The Packers and the City of Green Bay announced Thursday the new "Green" and "Gold" lines will start service next Thursday, July 25. They'll be designated Route 8 and Route 9, respectively.

The buses run weekdays from 5:15 a.m. until 9:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The bus lines also go through the stadium districts along Holmgren Way and Ridge Road.

With the downtown and Titletown districts attracting many people, the city and the football team felt the need to make sure people can enjoy them both.

"There's great things going on downtown. There's great things going on here," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said at the announcement near Lambeau Field," and I think for all of us in the region, strengthening that connection makes all kinds of sense."

Green Bay Metro Transit will continue with its free game day bus routes to Lambeau Field during Packers home games.

