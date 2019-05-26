Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr dies at 85

Green Bay Packers and American sports legend Bart Starr has passed away at the age of 85.

Starr died Sunday at his home in Birmingham, Ala.

"We are saddened to note the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bart Starr. He battled with courage and determination to transcend the serious stroke he suffered in September 2014. But his most recent illness was too much to overcome," reads a statement from the Starr family.

Born in Montgomery, Ala., Bryan Bartlett Starr arrived in Green Bay in 1956. He was a 17th round draft choice out of the University of Alabama.

Starr became the starting quarterback in 1959. That's the same year Vince Lombardi would take over as Packers head coach. It would become one of the most iconic winning legacies in the history of sports.

Starr led the Packers to an astonishing five NFL titles. The most famous of those games was the 1967 Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field. Bart Starr's quarterback sneak won the game for the Packers and cemented him in the history of the NFL, Green Bay, and all of sports.

It was Dec. 31, 1967 and the temperature was -16 degrees at the Frozen Tundra. The Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17 that day. Starr and Lombardi became heroes.

Retired WBAY engineer Rex Marx filmed Starr's game-winning touchdown in the final seconds. CLICK HERE for Rex Marx's behind the scenes story of the Ice Bowl.

Bart Starr was MVP of Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II.

No. 15 played with the Packers until his retirement in 1971. He would go on to coach the Packers for nine years. He was let go as coach, but remained gracious and humble. "Class act" would forever be used to describe Bart Starr.

"I will be the No. 1 Packers fan and if anyone wants to lay claim to that, I'll challenge them," Starr said. "Because no one--no one has more of his heart and soul in this organization as a fan than I do."

Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

In 2000, the Packers needed to generate support for renovations at Lambeau Field. They called on Bart Starr. Starr called Green Bay his adopted home.

In 2014, Starr suffered two strokes and a heart attack. His recovery included stem cell treatment and working with a trainer. Action 2 News spoke with Bart Starr's son on the legend's 85th birthday. Bart Starr, Jr. told us in some ways, the last four-and-a-half years had been his dad's finest hours, because in his darkest days he maintained his character and dignity. CLICK HERE to read that story.

In Oct. 2017, Bart and Cherry Starr visited Green Bay to donate some of No. 15's championship memorabilia to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. "I am emotional saying this, but it will be our last trip back," Cherry Starr said during a news conference at Lambeau Field. Bart also appeared in front of a cheering crowd at a Packers game during that visit. It would be his swan song at Lambeau Field.

Bart Starr's legacy extends well beyond football. Bart and Cherry Starr helped found Rawhide Boys Ranch in New London. Bart Starr auctioned his 1967 Super Bowl MVP Corvette to help cover the costs of starting the non-profit that helps at-risk young people.

“The Packers Family was saddened today to learn of the passing of Bart Starr,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “A champion on and off the field, Bart epitomized class and was beloved by generations of Packers fans. A clutch player who led his team to five NFL titles, Bart could still fill Lambeau Field with electricity decades later during his many visits. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cherry and the entire Starr family.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM BART STARR'S FAMILY