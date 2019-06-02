Green Bay Packers hosts youth coaching clinic

It's not unusual to see a few coaches walking around Lambeau field, but today over 100 coaches from across the state took over Titletown for the sixth annual Green Bay Packers Coaching School."

Coaches stepped out on the turf at the Packers' practice field to learn new skills like safety, play-calling and teamwork from top high school and college coaches.

"Part of it is relationship building," Coach Charles Brown said. "The other part of it for me is the professional development."

Coach Brown out of Milwaukee has attended the Packers' clinics for years.

"The Packers have always had like a coach come in and talk about not just football and the x's and o's, but also like the reason why you play football," Coach Brown said.

Sessions happened on and off the practice field.

Earlier in the morning coaches were in the classrooms and in the evening ran through new drills.

"You know it's very important that we start at the youth level to make sure we're giving them as many resources as we can continue to grow this great game," Packers' Football Outreach Specialist Ryan Fencl.

Coaches from our area attended as well.

Rich Thomson from Pulaski said teamwork and leadership are what he's bringing back to his team.

"We talked about different ways of how the kids can both demonstrate leadership on the field and off the field and setting an example and modeling behavior for their teammates," Coach Thomson said.

And while all the coaches were there to take home more techniques, they said learning how to demonstrate leadership and character off the field are just as important.