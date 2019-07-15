Green Bay Packers holding 100 Seasons Birthday Celebration

The Green Bay Packers are inviting fans to a 100 Seasons Birthday Celebration.

The birthday bash is Sunday, Aug. 11 at Lambeau Field. It starts at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 5 p.m.

Fans will be treated to free birthday cupcakes. There will be giveaways and prizes.

The team will also hold public screenings of the first episode of the Legacy documentary.

One of the most special parts of the celebration is commemorative Lambeau Field seed packets. It's the same seed that's used for grass at Lambeau Field. The idea is to give fans the ability to help the Packers "sow the seeds for the next 100 seasons," according to the team. CLICK HERE to learn more about the seeds.

The first 5,000 fans at the Atrium for the birthday bash will receive free seed packets. One in every 50 will be autographed by a Packers star:

Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams

Kenny Clark

Jaire Alexander

Blake Martinez

Head Coach Matt LaFleur

General Manager Brian Gutekunst

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy

After the giveaway, seeds will be available for purchase in the Packers Pro Shop. They're $5 and all of the proceeds go to the American Red Cross.

The seed packets were assembled by workers at ASPIRO. It's an organization that gives jobs to people with disabilities.

There is one requirement to receive on of the first 5,000 seed packets or prizes. You need to sign up for Packers Pass through the Official Packers app or online at packers.com/passregister

