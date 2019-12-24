Green Bay Packers fans stock up on NFC North title gear

Green Bay Packers fans have a lot to be jolly about this Christmas after the team clinched the NFC North title with a Monday Night Football win over bitter rivals the Minnesota Vikings.

NFC North Packers gear is on the shelves just in time for last minute shoppers.

Fans were on cloud nine at the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field.

"I loved it, I loved it. It could have been a little bit more scoring, we blew a couple opportunities, but I'll tell you what, it was worth the wait, it was worth going into Minnesota, Aaron Rodgers' first win at the new stadium, as a loyal fan, I'm speechless. It was a great game," says Ken Gates of Green Bay.

Dennis Delie of Green Bay said, "Exciting. And I think more than anything, quite surprising. I don't think anybody expected this kind of a season with a brand new coach, and so it's very exciting."

Last minute Christmas shoppers came to the Pro Shop looking for NFC North Championship gear--particularly the items with the slogan "The North is Not Enough."

"I'm gonna tell you right now, I ran in and I saw a hat and I went 'AH!!' And my mom went, 'Oh my goodness!' So you can say I'm super excited," says Lavessa Glover-Verhagen, Green Bay.

Fans tell Action 2 News the win against the Minnesota Vikings was at the top of their wish list. They're feeling pretty optimistic.

"I think they can achieve whatever they want to achieve, so that's the exciting part. And not to look at the whole NFC, where are we at, where are we going to be, it's a puzzle. It's exciting. If we can get a game here, and get a bye, I think it's just going to be amazing for the city and the community," says Glover-Verhagen.

Ken Gates says, "Go Pack Go! Could be the year, could be their big year, we'll see."