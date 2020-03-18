Green Bay Packers extend deadline to pay for season tickets

The Green Bay Packers are giving fans more time to pay for their tickets.

Season ticket holders and fans selected in the Brown County ticket drawing now have until June 1 to pay for their tickets.

The previous deadline was March 31.

The deadline to pay for post-season tickets is still August 14.

The Packers ticket office is closed until at least March 30 because of steps taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. During this time, fans can make payments online with a credit card or by mail with a credit card, check or money order.

If you need to contact the ticket office before March 30, email tickets@packers.com

The Packers say they're anticipating a full season.

If a game is impacted -- such as being canceled or the government limits the number of people who can attend -- season ticket holders can receive a refund for that game or a credit towards a playoff or 2021 regular-season game. Brown County residents selected in the drawing will simply receive a refund.