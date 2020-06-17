Green Bay Packers Foundation announces $500K in grants for COVID-19 help

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation has awarded $500,000 in impact grants to organizations providing basic needs to people impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Twenty organizations--14 in Brown County and six in Milwaukee County--will each receive $25,000.
“The pandemic continues to impact our communities in so many ways,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “The Packers Foundation and the Packers are pleased to be able to assist these organizations in their efforts to assist individuals and families who have challenges in meeting their basic, weekly needs.”
The following organizations received grants:
BROWN COUNTY
American Red Cross
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay
Casa ALBA Melanie Hispanic Community Resource Center Community Services Agency (COMSA)
De Pere Christian Outreach
Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin
Golden House
House of Hope, New Community Shelter
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Educational Foundation - Student Emergency Fund
Paul's Pantry
St. John's the Evangelist Homeless Shelter
University of Wisconsin - Green Bay Student Emergency Fund We All Rise: African American Resource Center
MILWAUKEE COUNTY
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee
Hunger Task Force
Impact Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Inc.
Milwaukee County Park System
Milwaukee Rescue Mission
Sixteenth Street Community Health Center