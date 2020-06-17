Green Bay Packers Foundation announces $500K in grants for COVID-19 help

The Green Bay Packers Foundation has awarded $500,000 in impact grants to organizations providing basic needs to people impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Twenty organizations--14 in Brown County and six in Milwaukee County--will each receive $25,000.

“The pandemic continues to impact our communities in so many ways,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “The Packers Foundation and the Packers are pleased to be able to assist these organizations in their efforts to assist individuals and families who have challenges in meeting their basic, weekly needs.”

The following organizations received grants:

BROWN COUNTY

American Red Cross

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay

Casa ALBA Melanie Hispanic Community Resource Center Community Services Agency (COMSA)

De Pere Christian Outreach

Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin

Golden House

House of Hope, New Community Shelter

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Educational Foundation - Student Emergency Fund

Paul's Pantry

St. John's the Evangelist Homeless Shelter

University of Wisconsin - Green Bay Student Emergency Fund We All Rise: African American Resource Center

MILWAUKEE COUNTY

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee

Hunger Task Force

Impact Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Inc.

Milwaukee County Park System

Milwaukee Rescue Mission

Sixteenth Street Community Health Center