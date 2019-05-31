Green Bay Packers Family Night set for Aug. 2

Green Bay Packers Family Night will be held Friday, Aug 2.

It's the 19th year for Family Night at Lambeau Field. The team takes part in a full practice, but the event is much more than football.

There will be a fireworks and laser show, promotions and family-friendly fun.

Tickets cost $10 a piece. They go on sale July 2 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them through Ticketmaster or the Packers ticket office.

There is a group ticket program for a minimum 50-ticket purchase. CLICK HERE for the application.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The team will be introduced on the field at 7:30 p.m.

Parking costs $5. Proceeds will go to charity.