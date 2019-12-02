Green Bay Packaging says new mill construction on schedule

Green Bay Packaging says work on a $500 million paper mill is on schedule and the plant is expected to open in the First Quarter of 2021.

The company announced Monday that it shut down its final coal boiler Dec. 1. Green Bay Packaging says that will reduce emissions by 90 percent.

Green Bay Packaging broke ground on the mill in August 2018. The new plant on North Quincy Street will replace the seven-decades-old Green Bay Paper Mill. The company says the investment will keep 1,100 workers employed and create new jobs.

This is the first new paper mill to be built in Wisconsin in three decades.

