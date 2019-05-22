Railroad Museum warns of crossing safety after viral video of squad car crash

It was a shocking moment caught on camera. A deputy in Midland, Texas, was struck by an incoming train when responding to an emergency medical call on Tuesday.

On the video, two squad cars are stopped by a train. As soon as the train passes, the first squad car goes around the crossing arm and gets tossed aside by another train coming from the other direction on the second set of tracks.

Although the video is frightening, the deputy was able to walk away with minor injuries.

(Watch the video from our sister station in Midland at the end of the article.)

Bob Lettenberger at the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon said every three hours someone is either killed or hit by a train.

"You know, for little ones [trains] are fun, but they are serious machines," Lettenberger said. "They are huge. They can be very dangerous if you are not in control around them."

Lettenberger said what some people don't notice is the width difference of a train compared to the train track.

"Train tracks here in the United States are 4 feet and 8.5 inches apart from the rails," said Lettenberger. "Most of the trains are a little over 10 feet wide. If you want to be safe, you should be at least 15 -- if not more -- feet away."

He hopes the video from Texas shows everyone how important it is to follow railroad crossing safety.

"Bottom line: Stay off, stay away, stay alive," said Lettenberger.

Video from our sister station KOSA-TV in Midland, Texas:

