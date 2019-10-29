Green Bay Metro to take public comment on proposed fare hike

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Metro is proposing fare increases for 2020.
The city's public transit system has announced a schedule of public hearings on the proposed increases for fixed route and ADA paratransit fares.
If adopted, the increases would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Here is a list of proposed increases:
Adult Cash - $2.00 (up .50)
Adult One-day Pass - $4.00 (up $1.00)
Adult Weekly Pass - $15.00 (up $3.00)
Adult 30-day Pass - $39.00 (up $4.00)
Student Cash - $1.50 (up .50)
Student One-day Pass - $3.00 (up $1.00)
Student 30-day Pass - $26.00 (up $4.00)
Reduced Cash - $1.00 (up .25)
Reduced One-day Pass - $2.00 (up .50)
Reduced 30-day Pass - $29.00 (up $4.00)
Paratransit Origin to Destination - $4.00 (up $1.00)
Paratransit Agency - $19.00 (up $4.00)
The college student pass would be discontinued.
Green Bay Metro will hold public comment and meeting sessions at the Commission Room, 901 University Avenue.
Here are dates and times:
Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8:15 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 5:45 p.m.
If you cannot attend a meeting, you can submit your comments to:
Patty Kiewiz, Transit Director
Green Bay Metro
901 University Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-448-3450
patriciaki@greenbaywi.gov